WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Little Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned this evening at the Dothan Civic Center.

Current Little Miss National Peanut Festival Taitym Wilson has spent the last year with Miss National Peanut Lydia Paulson reigning over many festival events, attending pageants around the Wiregrass, and riding in community parades. Wilson was Little Miss Jackson County before winning the title last year.

The Miss National Peanut Festival pageant is next Friday and Saturday at the Dothan Civic Center. News4 will stream the second night.

This year’s National Peanut Festival begins on Friday, November 4.

