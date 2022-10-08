WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

By Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Little Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned this evening at the Dothan Civic Center.

News4 will carry the pageant live beginning at 5 p.m. You can watch right here, on our news apps for your phone, Roku, Amazon, or Apple streaming devices, or on ME-TV.

VIEW THIS YEAR’S CONTESTANTS HERE

Current Little Miss National Peanut Festival Taitym Wilson has spent the last year with Miss National Peanut Lydia Paulson reigning over many festival events, attending pageants around the Wiregrass, and riding in community parades. Wilson was Little Miss Jackson County before winning the title last year.

The Miss National Peanut Festival pageant is next Friday and Saturday at the Dothan Civic Center. News4 will stream the second night.

This year’s National Peanut Festival begins on Friday, November 4.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County...
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
Ambulance generic
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman

Latest News

A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Play of the Night 2022 Week 7 | Enterprise White Out
Play of the Night 2022 Week 7 | Enterprise White Out
Enterprise head coach Blackmon talks about win
Enterprise head coach Blackmon talks about win