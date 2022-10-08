University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Calif. (Gray News) - College students will soon have the opportunity to take a course focusing on Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, singer and songwriter commented on social media earlier this week regarding an upcoming African American studies course at the University of California, Berkeley.

According to UC Berkeley Professor Peace And Love El Henson, the institution will offer the course titled Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms starting in the 2023 spring semester.

Henson shared that she is excited to teach the course that will encourage students to think about Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry and hip-hop feminism.

The university retweeted the professor’s Twitter thread announcing the class on its official account.

Minaj also expressed interest in visiting the class.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County...
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
Ambulance generic
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment