Troy University welcomes prospective students to Trojan Day

By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trojan Day is Troy University’s biggest event of the year. It welcomes high school students from all over to witness what it would be like to be a Trojan.

More than 1,500 visitors were expected at Saturday’s event.

Korrie Lynn Williamson, senior director of enrollment services, said students and their guests will get to hear from the university’s chancellor and tour the campus while learning more about the more than 100 organizations available on campus.

“It allows students to kind of see what their future as a Trojan may look like. It kind of lets them see what college is going to be like,” said Williamson.

Along with Williamson’s team and advisors at the university, prospective students were guided by Trojan ambassadors, which Williamson said are hand-picked students who best represent the university.

Trojan ambassador Ally Price said while recruiting is their main goal, they just want everyone to enjoy their time at Troy University.

“Just realize how genuine everyone is at Troy University. I think one reason that I wanted to come to Troy is because of that. Everyone is so kind. Everyone really wants the best for you,” said Price.

All guests were given complimentary tickets to the university’s football game Saturday evening.

