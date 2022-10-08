Police say racial slur lead to murder of Dothan businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A racial slur led to the murder of a Dothan businessman and the arrests of two young suspects, according to a violent crimes’ investigator.

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard.

Among them was Mekhi Telfair, a Black man police accuse of retaliating in the most violent of ways.

These startling details were made public for the first time on Friday when Investigator Morgan Owens testified during a hearing that tested the strength of this case.

Blount’s phone conversation occurred as his girlfriend, with whom he had argued that night, was among a group who had gathered on September 3 to watch college football.

After hearing the slur, Telfair, who is 24, and Blount, a 48-year-old FedEx contractor, exchanged angry text messages though the two were not acquainted, Owens said..

A few hours later Telfair allegedly asked his friend, Koston McWaters, to drive him to Blount’s home and, about a block away, Telfair got out of the vehicle.

Morgan said he entered the home, possibly through the back door, and used a shotgun to kill Blount.

His body was discovered by his girlfriend and one of her friends who had driven her to Blount’s home on the morning of September 4 because she was intoxicated.

Within a couple of days after the gruesome discovery Telfair and McWaters, also 24, had been charged with the most serious of crimes---Capital Murder.

Defense attorneys, though, accuse police of grasping at straws to make a case.

“You haven’t found the murder weapon, have you? Owens was asked by Arthur Medley.

“No”, she replied.

And she admits that McWaters changed his story multiple times before settling on one version.

Medley and Manish Patel, who is McWalter’s attorney, believe, at the least, the suspects should be given a bond.

Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis is considering that request, but Owens testimony convinced him to the charges should remain intact and sent this case forward to a grand jury.

