Dry pattern continues

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful but dry pattern for the next several days. We are inching closer to drought conditions but, relief is on the way Wednesday into Thursday we can expect a decent amount of rainfall for the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 52°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 50°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 88° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 89° 20%

THU: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

