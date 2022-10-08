Dry pattern continues

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful but dry pattern for the next several days. We are inching closer to drought conditions but, relief is on the way Wednesday into Thursday we can expect a decent amount of rainfall for the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 52°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 50°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 88° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 89° 20%

THU: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County...
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
Ambulance generic
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 7, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-07-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-07-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 6, 2022
Drought index
Drought conditions slowly intensify across the Wiregrass