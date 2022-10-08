Convicted ‘fake heiress’ released as she fights deportation

FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New...
FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New York State Supreme Court, on April 25, 2019, in New York. Sorokin, whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody. She was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody.

Anna Sorokin was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

The 31-year-old had been held by immigration authorities since March 2021 after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft. Immigration authorities claim she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

This week, a judge had cleared the way for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while she fights deportation. Under conditions imposed by Manhattan Immigration Judge Charles Conroy, she must post a $10,000 bond, provide a residential address where she’ll stay for the duration of her immigration case and refrain from social media posting.

Posing as Anna Delvey, Sorokin managed to ingratiate herself with New York’s movers and shakers, claiming she had a $67 million (68 million euros) fortune overseas, according to prosecutors. She falsely claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron.

Prosecutors alleged Sorokin falsified records and lied to banks, luxury hotels and upper crust Manhattanites and stole a total of $275,000. Her exploits inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

After Conroy issued his order, Sorokin’s attorney, Duncan Levin, said in a statement that Sorokin “is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody

Latest News

The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the...
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
The Amber Alert for a 2-week-old baby has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas
FILE - Robert Hadden is released on bail on Sept. 9, 2020, in New York. Two New York hospitals...
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of two new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at its...
Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals