Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon.

The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, an apartment community near downtown Dothan.

A window screen had been opened, but other circumstances of the fall are not immediately known.

Investigators from the Dothan Police Department and Department of Human Services were summoned.

