Wiregrass city issues burn ban due to extremely dry conditions

Slocomb Fire and Rescue
Slocomb Fire and Rescue(Slocomb Fire and Rescue)
By Stephen Crews and WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban due to the extremely dry conditions.

The ban went into effect immediately. A violation of the ban will result in a citation being issued.

Much of the area has not seen significant rainfall in weeks. Chief Meteorologist David Paul says our next best chance for rain is not until Thursday, October 13, according to current models.

Caption

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said that a fire danger will continue over the next few days to the low humidity, warm temps, and dry fuels. The humidity is expected to increase on Saturday, but winds are also expected to increase, keeping our local threat elevated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody

Latest News

Slocomb Fire and Rescue
Wiregrass burn ban
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash
Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash
Pictured left, are second runner up Sophomore business and management major Haylee Harrison,...
2022-2023 Miss ESCC pageant