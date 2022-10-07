Wiregrass city issues burn ban due to extremely dry conditions

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban due to the extremely dry conditions.

The ban went into effect immediately. A violation of the ban will result in a citation being issued.

Much of the area has not seen significant rainfall in weeks. Chief Meteorologist David Paul says our next best chance for rain is not until Thursday, October 13, according to current models.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said that a fire danger will continue over the next few days to the low humidity, warm temps, and dry fuels. The humidity is expected to increase on Saturday, but winds are also expected to increase, keeping our local threat elevated.

