Week FNF Player of the Week: Kinston QB Cale Sumblin
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our Week 6 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Kinston quarterback Cale Sumblin.
Sumblin rushed for three touchdowns in Kinston’s win over Pleasant Home.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.