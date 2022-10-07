Week FNF Player of the Week: Kinston QB Cale Sumblin

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our Week 6 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Kinston quarterback Cale Sumblin.

Sumblin rushed for three touchdowns in Kinston’s win over Pleasant Home.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.