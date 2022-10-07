Week FNF Player of the Week: Kinston QB Cale Sumblin

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our Week 6 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Kinston quarterback Cale Sumblin.

Sumblin rushed for three touchdowns in Kinston’s win over Pleasant Home.

