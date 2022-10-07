WATCH: Enterprise at Dothan | WEEK 7

By Stephen Crews and Sydney Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats have made the trek down 84 East to face the Dothan Wolves in a 7A showdown.

Before Dothan and Northview merged at the end of 2018, Enterprise led the original series with a 46-39-3 record. The Wildcats had also won the previous 7 meetings.

Since the merger, Dothan won the first year 47-9. Enterprise evened the series in 2020 with a 42-13 win. The followed it up with a 48-14 win last year.

The Wolves are currently 5-2 on the season under first year coach Jed Kennedy. Kennedy previously served as an assistant for the Wildcats.

Enterprise is under the direction of Ben Blackmon. Blackmon is in his first season at the school. Before that, he spent 7 years at Spanish Fort, 4 years at Gulf Shores, and 4 years at Greenville.

Enterprise is currently 3-3 on the season.

