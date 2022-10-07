‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. (Source: Miami Township Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Gray News) – A wild turkey broke through a window into an Ohio home and managed to evade capture.

The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened Monday evening.

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. One officer uses a net to attempt to capture the bird, while the homeowner records the incident on her phone, saying she may need the evidence for home insurance purposes.

The homeowner can be heard telling the officers that the bird flew through the window, shattering it. Dozens of pieces of glass are seen all over the floor.

Eventually, the officer with the net gets a hold of the bird, but just as he is trying to remove the animal from the house, the turkey escapes the net. It then manages to find its way out of the window and into the woods on its own.

The police department said this was “the first time we’ve been dispatched for wild turkey breaking into a house and then breaking out.”

It’s unclear if the turkey was injured, but police described the incident as “unbelievably wild.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4,...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy
Enterprise @ Dothan |Friday Night football Week 7
WATCH: Enterprise at Dothan | WEEK 7
A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County...
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor