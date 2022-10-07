New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured.

Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries.

Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient being transported at the time of the accident. She was taken to Flowers Hospital.

The driver of the ambulance, Don Parrish, 70, suffered a medical emergency while driving before the crash happened. His death was deemed unrelated to the collision.

No further information is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

