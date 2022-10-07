Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights

More than 420 events are planned in all 50 states.
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Saturday October 8th, one month before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states. Gray Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman speaks to Rachel Carmona, the Executive Director of the Women’s March about the events.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4,...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy
Enterprise @ Dothan |Friday Night football Week 7
WATCH: Enterprise at Dothan | WEEK 7
A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County...
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor