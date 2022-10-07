A little warmer this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The cool mornings continue this morning with most of us in the lower 50s so grab the jacket again. This afternoon we are looking at the upper 80s for highs. The weekend will be dry and nice with highs in the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Next week we start off dry but right now it looks like we will finally see some much needed rain move in on Thursday!

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 89°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 84° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 85° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 89° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 85° 50%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

