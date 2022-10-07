PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County has been placed on a ventilator.

When Edward “Ed” Howell came across the scene of an ambulance crash in Pike County, he sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board. In doing so, officials say he had to be taken to a burn center for treatment.

According to friends close to the Howell family, Edward Howell suffered second-degree burns on several places on his body. He was sedated and was placed on a ventilator.

“He is known for packing all of his tools in his vehicle and heading towards any devastation (Hurricane Disasters) to help provide support and relief,” Lauran Long, a family friend, said. “He is the kindest, most loving person and well respected. He is a hardworking man that is a good husband, father and friend.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help support his family while he works to recuperate.

A paramedic inside the ambulance died in the crash. The man has been identified as Former Dothan Firefighter Don Parrish. Parrish was working with Pilcher Ambulance Service at the time of the crash.

Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

