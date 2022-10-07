Dry Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Dry weather continues through the weekend and into early next week, before we finally see rain chances return later Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will remain in the 80s, but a punch of cooler air will follow the rain for the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 52°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 83° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 88° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 89° 20%

THU: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

