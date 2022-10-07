Alabama death row inmate asks court to stop November execution

This week, Alabama set an execution date for a north Alabama man convicted of killing a...
This week, Alabama set an execution date for a north Alabama man convicted of killing a pastor's wife in 1988 in a murder-for-hire. Kenneth Eugene Smith is now asking a federal judge to halt his execution.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This week, Alabama set an execution date for a north Alabama man convicted of killing a pastor’s wife in 1988 in a murder-for-hire. Kenneth Eugene Smith is now asking a federal judge to halt his execution.

Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die by lethal injection on November 17th but he’s asking a federal judge to stop that because he feels he could be tortured or receive substantial pain if that death sentence is carried out.

Smith’s attorneys cite the recent delayed execution of Joe Nathan James, Jr. in which the Alabama Department of Corrections said it had difficulty finding a vein beforehand. Some advocacy groups say the execution was botched. The lawsuit also references a failed execution attempt on another inmate in 2018.

The lawsuit claims that Smith would have chosen to die by nitrogen hypoxia if he had been informed of that choice.

Robert Dunham with the Death Penalty Information Center feels more death row inmates could file similar lawsuits. Dunham tells us ADOC needs to be more transparent with the execution process.

“This is a policy that people live or die and they are tortured or not tortured. Alabama should not be torturing people and it should be upfront when mistakes are made because if they do not admit their mistakes then they’re not inclined to correct them,” Dunham said.

In response to this lawsuit, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall replied that Smith in essence waited too late to bring up his concerns about lethal injection saying he’s using this as a delaying tactic.

“Smith’s allegations all come third-hand, being based on a press account of a second autopsy performed some days after James’ execution,” the filing said.

The AG is asking the court to dismiss Smith’s complaints.

The state denies a cutdown procedure was used in James’ execution. The response also says “defendants stipulate that they will not employ a cutdown procedure or intramuscular sedation during the execution of Smith”.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified

Latest News

Dean is recovering from second and third-degree burns on his face, arms and legs at Metro...
6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire
FILE - Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp...
Hurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind
A UAB doctor is emphasizing the importance behind protecting young football players from...
Protecting young football players from concussions
Bay District Schools holds press conference following bonfire explosion incident.
Bay District Schools holds press conference following bonfire explosion incident