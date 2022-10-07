ACOM community garden receives grant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) was awarded a $2,200 grant from The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutritional Studies.

The grant will go towards providing gardening and kitchen tools for the community garden.

“This grant will provide tools that will help educate students through our innovative ‘Food as Medicine: Dig with our Future Docs’ program,” said Audrey Vasauskas, PhD. “The students will be able to share what they have learned about nutrition, gardening and preparing healthy plant-based meals with the Wiregrass and eventually with their future patients.”

The community garden is part of an ACOM project that will also include an open-air pavilion for faculty, staff, and student uses.

Groundbreaking took place on September 1, 2022.

The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies, a renowned global leader in whole food, plant-based resources, education, and advocacy, provides grants to empower sustainable food-based initiative.

“We are incredibly excited to offer these Community Grants as a natural extension of our global mission,” commented LeAnne Campbell, president of CNS. “This grant program will provide organizations with support to advocate for a more sustainable and equitable food system, whether they are nonprofits, educators, community organizers, or environmentally conscious companies.”

