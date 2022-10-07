2022-2023 Miss ESCC crowned

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Ms. Joycelyn Tinker will serve Enterprise State Community College as its 2022-23 Miss ESCC.

Tinker was chosen to wear the crown out of eight contestants and was also named Most Photogenic during the Miss ESCC pageant held Thursday, October 6. She was crowned by the 2021-2022 Miss ESCC Ruby Garcia.

As Miss ESCC, Tinker will represent the College’s values and programs on campus and throughout the local communities. She will also be eligible to receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Tinker is the daughter of Kendrick Baker and Ashley Poke. She is a sophomore psychology major. Tinker is an active member of Student Support Services, Future Business Leaders of America and Spirit Club. She also serves as the Student Government Association Treasurer and sophomore class Senator. When she is not active with community and college activities, she enjoys spending time with her younger sister and “sowing seeds that benefit the glory of God and humanity.”

Out of the remaining seven participants, sophomore biomedical science major Kayla Trotter was named first runner up and Miss Congeniality. Sophomore business and management major Haylee Harrison was named second runner up. Freshman fine arts major Gracie Moran was also named Miss Congeniality.

All eight contestants in the 2022-2023 Miss ESCC pageant were Joycelyn Tinker, Kayla Trotter, Haylee Harrison, Gracie Moran, freshman elementary education major Zoey White, sophomore education major Kiya Buchanan, freshman political science major Reagan McLean and sophomore elementary education major Alyssa Walz.

To invite Miss ESCC to visit your event or organization, please call 334-347-2623 ext. 2293.

About Enterprise State Community College

Enterprise State Community College is a comprehensive community college which serves more than 2,000 students annually between its Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation Colleges in Andalusia and Ozark. Each campus and site currently fulfill the Alabama Community College System’s mission for education and training which leads to high-wage, high-demand jobs in integral careers worldwide. Students can obtain Associate degrees and certificates through multiple programs at the college.

