DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grab your cowboy boots and saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

43 young girls from the Wiregrass gather to compete for the coveted title Saturday October 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Dothan Civic Center.

Tickets can be purchased at the Dothan Civic Center website.

NEWS 4 will also be covering the pageant live on MeTV Dothan so everyone can join in on the excitement!

