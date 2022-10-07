Saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

NEWS 4's Caroline Gerhart joins the 2022 Little Miss Peanut Pageant contestants on their trip to McDonald's in Dothan.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grab your cowboy boots and saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

43 young girls from the Wiregrass gather to compete for the coveted title Saturday October 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Dothan Civic Center.

Tickets can be purchased at the Dothan Civic Center website.

NEWS 4 will also be covering the pageant live on MeTV Dothan so everyone can join in on the excitement!

