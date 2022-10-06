State tourism workforce training program coming to Enterprise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A grant awarded by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Tourism Department is bringing new training programs to central and south Alabama aimed at strengthening the state’s tourism workforce.

In a Thursday press release from the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification program was approved for funding that will allow the organization to partner with The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, Holistic Performance Group and Experience Consulting to conduct training sessions.

The first of these sessions occurred in Jasper last month, with the next one scheduled to take place in Enterprise from October 11-12. Subsequent sessions will also be announced later for other cities across the state.

“In Alabama, we prioritize developing a highly skilled workforce,” Gov. Ivey said. “The Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification will lay the groundwork for workers to gain the skills necessary to attract, retain and grow tourism in our state.”

The program will allow business owners and community members “to create an outstanding and hospitable community culture, which helps build and retain their workforce,” according to the ALBBAA. Director Pam Swanner says, “If visitors have exceptional hospitality service in our state, they are likely to return and support more businesses, becoming the catalysts for sustainable tourism development and economic growth in Alabama.”

As Alabama’s tourism industry continues to grow after bouncing back from setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is aiming to strengthen tourism opportunities for places that normally were overlooked for opportunities, according to Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell. “This program will elevate Alabama’s hospitality industry as more people continue to visit Alabama’s great outdoors and cultural heritage destinations.”

“Enhancing the skills of hospitality workers to better serve the growing number of visitors traveling to Alabama will not only ensure guest satisfaction but encourage the workforce to consider our industry as a career opportunity,” said Candace Johnson, director of tourism and community development for UACED.

