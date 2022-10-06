State tourism workforce training program coming to Enterprise

The Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification training session will take place October 11-12.
The first Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification training session in Jasper was a success,...
The first Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification training session in Jasper was a success, and the next one is scheduled for Oct. 11-12 in Enterprise.(Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A grant awarded by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Tourism Department is bringing new training programs to central and south Alabama aimed at strengthening the state’s tourism workforce.

In a Thursday press release from the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification program was approved for funding that will allow the organization to partner with The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, Holistic Performance Group and Experience Consulting to conduct training sessions.

The first of these sessions occurred in Jasper last month, with the next one scheduled to take place in Enterprise from October 11-12. Subsequent sessions will also be announced later for other cities across the state.

“In Alabama, we prioritize developing a highly skilled workforce,” Gov. Ivey said. “The Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification will lay the groundwork for workers to gain the skills necessary to attract, retain and grow tourism in our state.”

The program will allow business owners and community members “to create an outstanding and hospitable community culture, which helps build and retain their workforce,” according to the ALBBAA. Director Pam Swanner says, “If visitors have exceptional hospitality service in our state, they are likely to return and support more businesses, becoming the catalysts for sustainable tourism development and economic growth in Alabama.”

As Alabama’s tourism industry continues to grow after bouncing back from setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is aiming to strengthen tourism opportunities for places that normally were overlooked for opportunities, according to Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell. “This program will elevate Alabama’s hospitality industry as more people continue to visit Alabama’s great outdoors and cultural heritage destinations.”

“Enhancing the skills of hospitality workers to better serve the growing number of visitors traveling to Alabama will not only ensure guest satisfaction but encourage the workforce to consider our industry as a career opportunity,” said Candace Johnson, director of tourism and community development for UACED.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference

Latest News

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson indicted
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin...
Charges: Prosecutor had illegal relationships with women
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
Elle Salter, Bright Athlete
Bright Athlete, Elle Salter