News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of October 6, 2022
- Holiday Trip to the Biltmore Estate | Booking from now until October 15
- Health and Wellness Workshop | Thursday, October 6
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, October 6
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, October 7
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, October 7
- Harvest Festival Street Dance- Velcro Pygmies | Friday, October 7
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, October 8
- Harvest Run 5K and Fun Run | Saturday, October 8
- First Annual Police and Fire Patch and Memorabilia Show | Saturday, October 8
- Harvest Day Car Show | Saturday, October 8
- Harvest Day Arts & Crafts Show | Saturday, October 8
- Wiregrass Cars & Coffee | Saturday, October 8
- 52nd Annual Kolomoki Festival | Saturday, October 8
