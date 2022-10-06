New GOP group started in the Wiregrass

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass.

The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise.

The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group for Republican women spanning across city and county lines.

She said one of their goals is to encourage their peers to actively push the conservative agenda.

“Because if it’s not for your children,” said Boyd, “it’s for your grandchildren, but you see the chaos that we’re seeing right now, so we have to do something, and that’s one thing I’ve learned going around the state this year.”

Boyd’s daughter, Katie Britt, is the Alabama Republican nominee in the upcoming senate race and was the group’s first guest speaker.

