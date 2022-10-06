Mark Johnson fired from district attorney’s office

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

That termination came less than an hour after Johnson’s arrest on six ethics violation charges.

He had been on administrative leave with pay since February.

District Attorney Pat Jones issued the following statement:

The district attorney’s office for the 20th judicial circuit announces the termination of employment of Mr. Mark Johnson as of 12 noon today. After a long standing investigation by the attorney generals office, Mr. Johnson actions were considered by the grand jury and Mr. Johnson was indicted. After being informed of the alleged behavior, I immediately contacted the Alabama State Bar and suspended Mr. Johnson from this office. I followed that action by notifying the attorney generals office, who, with the assistance of the FBI, conducted a thorough investigation. Today’s indictments, although tragic for our community, are proof that no one is above the law. My office welcomes this thorough and transparent investigation as we continue to cooperate with the Attorney General’s office with this case. Every defendant in the criminal justice system is innocent until proven guilty.

