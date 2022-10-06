Little Change In Our Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of cool nights and warm days will extend into Friday and beyond. We’ll see lows average in the 50s, with highs in the 80s. Rain chances remain out of the forecast for now, but a disturbance moving in around next Thursday may bring us a few showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, passing high clouds. High near 89°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 86° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 84° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 88° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 89° 5%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 85° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.