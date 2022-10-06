Katie Britt speaks at first Wiregrass Republican women’s meeting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Club held their inaugural meeting with a hometown politician as guest speaker.

Katie Britt returned to the city of Enterprise for the occasion just a month out from election day.

Enterprise’s own addressed the first meeting of the newly founded group.

Britt spoke with Wiregrass constituents about her goals if she were elected Senator.

Recent inflation rates were a major topic of conversation. “The average Alabamian has less than $1000 in savings,” said Britt, “40% of that 80% have zero.”

With Enterprise’s proximity to Fort Rucker, Britt was also focused on veteran’s affairs. She said that, “making sure that our veteran’s are treated the way that they need to be that they are given access to the care that they need and that they are given opportunities to live a fruitful life after protecting our freedoms.”

If Britt were to be elected to Senate in November, she would be one of few Senators ever from the Wiregrass and the first elected female Alabama Senator.

“It’s important that I’m elected because I’m the best person for the job, but I believe strongly that this an opportunity for so many Alabamians, I wanna go fight for that next generation,” said Britt.

The 2022 Alabama Senate election will take place on November 8.

