Katie Britt speaks at first Wiregrass Republican women’s meeting

Britt spoke with Wiregrass constituents about her goals if she were elected Senator.
Katie Britt came back to her hometown of Enterprise.
Katie Britt came back to her hometown of Enterprise.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Club held their inaugural meeting with a hometown politician as guest speaker.

Katie Britt returned to the city of Enterprise for the occasion just a month out from election day.

Enterprise’s own addressed the first meeting of the newly founded group.

Britt spoke with Wiregrass constituents about her goals if she were elected Senator.

Recent inflation rates were a major topic of conversation. “The average Alabamian has less than $1000 in savings,” said Britt, “40% of that 80% have zero.”

With Enterprise’s proximity to Fort Rucker, Britt was also focused on veteran’s affairs. She said that, “making sure that our veteran’s are treated the way that they need to be that they are given access to the care that they need and that they are given opportunities to live a fruitful life after protecting our freedoms.”

If Britt were to be elected to Senate in November, she would be one of few Senators ever from the Wiregrass and the first elected female Alabama Senator.

“It’s important that I’m elected because I’m the best person for the job, but I believe strongly that this an opportunity for so many Alabamians, I wanna go fight for that next generation,” said Britt.

The 2022 Alabama Senate election will take place on November 8.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference

Latest News

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Women from across the Wiregrass gathered for the first meeting.
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
StudentAid.gov
Ed. Sec. warns of possible scams ahead of student loan forgiveness application release
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among installations to receive new names by the end of year
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year