Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the...
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff, left, and umpire Randy Rosenberg, rear, look on in the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

“I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field. The homer pushed Judge past Roger Maris for the AL season record — a mark many consider baseball’s “clean” standard because the only National League players who hit more have been tarnished by ties to steroids.

Youmans, who is from Dallas, works in the financial world. He was asked Tuesday what he planned to do with the prize while security personnel whisked him away to have it authenticated.

“Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” he said.

The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire’s record 70th from the 1998 season.

Cohen had previously pledged to offer $2 million for Judge’s 62nd homer. He said his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and it would be willing to loan the ball to the team for an exhibit. He added the team has frequently exhibited items owned by Memory Lane at Yankee Stadium.

“We did make an offer of $2 million and that offer is still valid,” Cohen said.

After the Yankees lost 3-2, Judge said he didn’t have possession of the home run ball.

“I don’t know where it’s at,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.”

Youmans was among the crowd of 38,832, the largest to watch a baseball game at the 3-year-old ballpark.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody
Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
Albert Smith III, 71 of Dothan, was arrested on October 5th after investigators of a case that...
71 year-old Dothan man booked on rape charges
James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release.
Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Wallace professor who had sex with girl sentenced to prison

Latest News

FILE - The predawn strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the...
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
FILE - Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.
Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize
OPEC’s production cut could set off economic dominos of higher gas prices, greater shipping...
OPEC cut could hit wallets beyond high gas prices
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on...
Kevin Spacey faces civil trial on sexual assault claims