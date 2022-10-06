Drought conditions slowly intensify across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The recent streak of bone dry conditions has resulted in more of the region dipping further into drought.

The latest drought monitor published Thursday shows almost all of the Wiregrass in at least level 1 of 5 drought conditions. This update also shows some areas in a level 2 of 5, which is considered a moderate drought.

Drought index (WTVY)

At this stage of drought, many yards are beginning to turn brown or die. Small, shallow streams are quickly drying up and even some river levels showing signs of being near low river stage. Here is the latest water level recorded at the Chattahoochee River at George W. Andrews Dam, showing the surface of the water flirting with low stage of 76.5 feet. This is most likely one of many rivers in the region experiencing a drastic drop in water level.

Chattahoochee River (WTVY)

When these drought conditions took place back in fall of 2019, there were instances of higher electric costs for irrigation across southeast Alabama. Peanut crops were also damaged from this same short-lived drought.

Drought monitor (WTVY)

As of Thursday, October 6th, there’s no reasonable chance of rain in the next week and could end up being around two weeks. The weather pattern for now shows no valid signs of supporting any measurable rainfall.

