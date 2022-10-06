Coffee County sheriff launches write-in campaign

He lost by 3,000 in the Republican Primary but believes he can still capture another term
Coffee County Sheriff, Dave Sutton
Coffee County Sheriff, Dave Sutton
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton is mounting a write-in campaign for reelection, he announced on Thursday.

Sutton said he has been approached by those who regret not having voted in the Republican primary, believing that he would win easily.

Instead, he lost to Scott Byrd, who has no Democratic opposition in the November general election.

While write-in campaigns are challenging, a couple of them in Alabama have been successful.

Besides a state senator, Fayette County Sheriff Rodney Ingle won reelection in 2014 after losing the primary by 15 votes but rebounded as a write-in that November.

Sutton’s loss margin, though, is larger - nearly 3,000 votes.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill joined Sutton to explain how to cast a write-in campaign.

A voter may do so by filling in the bubble next to the box marked “Write-in” and then printing the name of the preferred candidate on the designated line, Merrill said.

Sheriff Sutton was first elected in 2007.

