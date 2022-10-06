Charges: Prosecutor had illegal relationships with women

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Charges that Houston County District Attorney Mark Johnson faces have been outlined.

He faces six counts, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal whose office led the investigations.

The indictment charges Johnson with three counts of soliciting anything for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action and three counts of using his official position or office for personal gain.

Count 1 charges Johnson with soliciting “a female companion or escort” from a criminal defendant (Witness One)or the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 2 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Two) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 3 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Three) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 4 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “a female companion or escort” from Witness One;

Count 5 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual picture(s)” from Witness Two; and

Count 6 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual contact or sexual picture(s)” from Witness Three.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine for each of the six counts in the indictment, which are all Class B felonies. No further information about the investigation or the alleged crimes may be released at this time.

Johnson posted bond Thursday morning and was released from the Houston County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.