Charges: Prosecutor had illegal relationships with women

Indictments charge Mark Johnson with three counts of soliciting anything for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action and three counts of using his official position or office for personal gain.
He faces six counts, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal whose office led the investigations.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Charges that Houston County District Attorney Mark Johnson faces have been outlined.

The indictment charges Johnson with three counts of soliciting anything for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action and three counts of using his official position or office for personal gain.

Count 1 charges Johnson with soliciting “a female companion or escort” from a criminal defendant (Witness One)or the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 2 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Two) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 3 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Three) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 4 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “a female companion or escort” from Witness One;

Count 5 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual picture(s)” from Witness Two; and

Count 6 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual contact or sexual picture(s)” from Witness Three.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine for each of the six counts in the indictment, which are all Class B felonies. No further information about the investigation or the alleged crimes may be released at this time.

Johnson posted bond Thursday morning and was released from the Houston County Jail.

