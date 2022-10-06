Body found in Coffee County sparks murder investigation

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies arrived at the county road 117 home near Ariton after receiving a report of an unresponsive person.

37-year-old Melanie Amber Dorrill was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the cause of death should be determined in an autopsy performed Thursday.

