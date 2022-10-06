SYNOPSIS – Another cool morning with temperatures in the lower 50s for most of us. This afternoon we will warm up quickly into the upper 80s, we will see large temperature swings for the next few days with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 80s. Heading into the weekend we stay dry with highs in the middle 80s. No rain chance for at least the next 7 days.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds Light NW 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 85° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 85° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 89° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

