Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen

Dequann Green accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek
Dequann Green accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student.

Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week.

He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is believed to have wrecked his vehicle after he was shot.

The brothers are held without bond in the Coffee County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
Four charged in Dothan strong robbery
Suspect fled jewelry store with several diamonds
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year.
The City of Headland's peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
Former Wallace professor headed to prison for sex crimes
Former Wallace professor headed to prison for sex crimes
tax
Dothan Lodging Tax