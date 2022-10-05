Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student.

Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week.

He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is believed to have wrecked his vehicle after he was shot.

The brothers are held without bond in the Coffee County Jail.

