Rebels look to bring state title back home

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Lady Rebels are one step closer to a state title after clinching area last week. The ladies haven’t won a state title since 2019.

Head Coach Craig Long says it’s been a trying season for the lady rebels. The Lady Rebels lost three seniors last year who had a major impact on the team.

Last year, Long lost in the first round of the playoffs but Coach Long hopes the team has learned from mistakes.

“Earlier in the year we struggled with our timing and it’s been very rewarding to watch them grow and become closer and work hard to win the area. The girls have really worked hard and bought in to everything we’re doing,” said Coach Long.

“It’s going to take hard work grit and focus and we’re just going to have to push through cause we’re a young team some of our people have never went to state. We’re definitely going to have to push through and when we make it there it’s going to be a fight a battle point for point and I do believe we can do it,” said Emma Claire Long.

