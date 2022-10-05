Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva.

“His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4.

The junction is where the Choctawhatchee and Pea rivers merge.

After the 78-year-old fisherman failed to return, law enforcement launched a search and, at about daybreak on Wednesday, spotted him along the river’s bank unharmed.

“He had fired several shots in hopes that someone would hear them, but nobody did. He also did not have his cell phone with him,” Helms said.

The sheriff thanked those who assisted in the search and expressed gratitude for the fisherman’s safe return.

