Headland’s cotton faring slightly better than peanuts this season

cotton field
cotton field(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dry conditions have taken a toll on Headland’s peanuts this season, but their cotton is in slightly better shape.

“We’re hoping, as you see this field of cotton behind us, that our later planted cotton is going to perform much better,” expresses Jimmy Jones, Henry County Extension Coordinator and Agronomist. “The harvest season is optimum for cotton right now, and the later planted cotton looks like it’s gonna out-perform the earlier, which would be closer to normal yields, which may pick us up, where we’re gonna fall off on our peanuts.”

The crop needs heat to thrive, and the summer of 2022 certainly delivered.

Jones explains, “We have those DD60′s, those heating units to open that bowl and make those bursts spread out and open up so that the cotton can fluff out and we can pick it.”

Seven weeks of bloom starting around Independence Day, as well as rainfall between July and August is critical.

“And we got some rains then, and the later planted cotton has seemed to benefit from them,” continues Jones.

Overall, Jones says cotton is up a bit compared to their peanuts.

Jones finishes, “The input costs really drives how many acres we plant, but the bottom line is what we get for our commodity, and cotton was a little higher this year in price that the farmer will get at the market if we can produce it, that’s the key.”

