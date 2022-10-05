Former Citronelle pastor back behind bars on child sex abuse charges

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle pastor was back behind bars Tuesday night after he was indicted on child sex abuse charges.

Investigators said Gregory Adams lured young women in his churches and sexually abused them, dating back decades ago.

The 64-year-old was first taken to Metro Jail14 months ago. According to court documents, Adams was indicted on three counts of sodomy, two counts of sexual abuse, and three counts of rape.

Mobile Police said he started abusing four young girls when they were around 12 years old and into their 30s, adding he preyed on victims in both his churches in Citronelle and Waynesboro.

MPD was involved since the alleged assaults happened in city limits.

For all his charges combined, Adams has a $281,000 bond.

