Fentanyl trafficker hid drugs among toy blocks, authorities say

Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge, calls the find 'every parent's worst nightmare.' (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A Drug Enforcement Administration agent called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Authorities have arrested a woman and seized 15,000 pills as part of a fentanyl trafficking operation. The drugs were hidden in a Lego box.

Authorities surveilling a Manhattan street allegedly saw Latesha Bush get into a car with a large object.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found multi-colored pills inside several brick-shaped packages.

It’s the largest seizure to date in New York City.

Bush was arraigned Friday. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The pills allegedly originated in Mexico, where cartels have been producing fentanyl in rainbow colors to mimic candy or legitimate prescription drugs.

“This is deliberate. This is a calculated, treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl like candy,” said Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, especially in the month of October as Halloween fast approaches.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Wallace professor who had sex with girl sentenced to prison
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Colby Allen Ladnier, 24 (pictured left), and Alberto Esquivel II, 38 (pictured right), both of...
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney

Latest News

FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a...
Poll: 90% of adults believe US is in mental health crisis
James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release.
Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges
A deputy was killed while serving felony warrant Tuesday morning in Winter Haven, Florida.
Deputy dies serving warrant in Florida
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices