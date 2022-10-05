Dry and partly cloudy today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We are starting the day in the 50s again this morning with partly cloudy skies for the rest of Wednesday. We will have sunny and dry skies for Thursday with increased fire danger because of the dry conditions so think twice about outdoor burning this week. The weekend will bring the same type of weather and we will stay dry next week as well.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 53°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 85° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 85° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 86° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 90° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
Four charged in Dothan strong robbery
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Wallace professor who had sex with girl sentenced to prison
Colby Allen Ladnier, 24 (pictured left), and Alberto Esquivel II, 38 (pictured right), both of...
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 4, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cool Nights, Warmer Days
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-04-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-04-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-04-22
A quiet Tuesday