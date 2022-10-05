Dry and partly cloudy today

SYNOPSIS – We are starting the day in the 50s again this morning with partly cloudy skies for the rest of Wednesday. We will have sunny and dry skies for Thursday with increased fire danger because of the dry conditions so think twice about outdoor burning this week. The weekend will bring the same type of weather and we will stay dry next week as well.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 53°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 85° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 85° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 86° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 90° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.