Dothan offering shuttle service ahead of football game

(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Wiregrass gears up for the Wolves to host the Wildcats, Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools are making it easier for you to get to the game.

A free shuttle service will be available to those who park at Dothan Preparatory Academy and Doug Tew Recreation Center.

Shuttles will run continuously from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to designated pick up and drop off areas at Rip Hewes Stadium and the two additional parking areas.

Fans of both teams are encouraged to use these parking areas and shuttle to the game.

Dothan City Schools has implemented a clear bag policy for all after-school athletics and performing arts events. Details about the bag policy can be found in the picture below.

Dothan City Schools implement a clear bag policy.
Dothan City Schools implement a clear bag policy.(Dothan City Schools)

They have also issued a reminder that all young adults 14 and under must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.

More information can be found here.

