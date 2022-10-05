Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges

Serial numbers had been removed from guns and the Grays distributed methamphetamine, per a federal indictment.
James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release.
James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County couple is headed to prison after they admitted to federal drug and gun charges.

James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release.

They were sentenced Tuesday on pleas entered this summer.

A federal grand jury indicted them in October 2022 on a plethora of drug and weapons charges.

Serial numbers had been removed from guns and the Grays distributed methamphetamine, per a federal indictment.

Those crimes occurred in Dale County, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Middle District of Alabama.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, some of the charges were dismissed.

The Grays must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on November 11.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Wallace professor who had sex with girl sentenced to prison
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Colby Allen Ladnier, 24 (pictured left), and Alberto Esquivel II, 38 (pictured right), both of...
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney

Latest News

"Best before” labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the...
‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
Florida and the Carolinas survey the devastating damage after Ian. (CNN, ORANGE COUNTY FIRE...
Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Trial update: surveillance videos chronical defendant’s actions the day Cupcake disappeared