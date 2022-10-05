CASA of the Wiregrass Region recognized for their work

The Henry and Houston County Association of Service Agencies named CASA of the Wiregrass Region their agency of the year.
By Caroline Gerhart
Oct. 5, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass non-profit is being recognized for their work to help neglected children.

CASA volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in court.

Executive Director Lorie Killingsworth is honored to work with such an organization. “We all have one goal and that’s to provide the community with whatever help they need. It doesn’t matter what age. If you’re zero to 99 one of these groups in this room or in this association can help, and we’re all one big family.”

The two other organizations nominated for the award were Two Lives in One Lifetime and Wiregrass Angel House.

