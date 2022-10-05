Big Daily Temperature Swings!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
SYNOPSIS – Huge temperature swings continue across the area with dry air in place. We’ll see lows in the lower 50s Thursday morning, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s! Our dry stretch will last through the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 51°.  Winds light NW-N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 87°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 86° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 85° 5%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 55° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 87° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

