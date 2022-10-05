Be cautious of farm equipment on roadways this time of year

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Across the Wiregrass, farm equipment going up and down the roads isn’t a rare sighting.

Farmers are hard at work this time of year, and drivers need to be alert and extra cautious.

Often, equipment is wider than the road, which is an added danger.

Jimmy Jones, Henry County Extension Coordinator and Agronomist says, sometimes drivers passing through try to quickly get around, creating risk for all on the road.

“They come across a huge piece of equipment going down the road and they don’t know what’s going on a lot of times,” expresses Jones. “The farmer is trying to make his one paycheck of the year, and then he’s got all his farm hands out there working as well. We have to be aware that they’re out there trying to make a living.”

Jones believes if farmers look out for drivers, and drivers look out for farmers, accidents will be minimal.

