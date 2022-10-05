71 year-old Dothan man booked on rape charges

Mug shot
Mug shot(DPD)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces a first-degree rape charge related to his alleged attack, according to police.

Albert Smith III was arrested Wednesday October 5th, after investigators found “sufficient evidence” for Smiths arrest.

Court records do not reveal an attorney who could speak on behalf of Smith, who is held on $60,000 bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Wallace professor who had sex with girl sentenced to prison
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Colby Allen Ladnier, 24 (pictured left), and Alberto Esquivel II, 38 (pictured right), both of...
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney

Latest News

Hope
Champions of Hope
farm equipment on road
Be cautious of farm equipment on roadways this time of year
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. cleared to practice after shooting
News 4 meteorologist Amber Kulick lets you know what to be mindful of as we deal with dry...
News 4 Q and A: Dry Conditions