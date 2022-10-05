71 year-old Dothan man booked on rape charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces a first-degree rape charge related to his alleged attack, according to police.

Albert Smith III was arrested Wednesday October 5th, after investigators found “sufficient evidence” for Smiths arrest.

Court records do not reveal an attorney who could speak on behalf of Smith, who is held on $60,000 bond.

