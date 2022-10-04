Water World tank nominated as one of America’s best

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Water Tank at Water World is in the running for Tank of the Year.

The Water World Tower is currently ranked #4 in the People’s Choice.

Be sure to vote for Dothan at this link.

Voting is open now and closes on October 14.

The People’s Choice winner is added to a group of 11 other finalists chosen by a committee of water tank enthusiasts.

The People’s Choice will be announced on October 17, with the Tank of the Year winner announced on October 21.

This contest, hosted by Tnemec, has been happening every year since 2006.

