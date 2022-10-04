Wallace professor who had sex with girl sentenced to prison

This week marks one year since Professor Kimberly Sonanstine taught her final class at Wallace College. On October 5, 2021, she was taken by officers from the campus to the Dale County Jail.
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on October 6, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week marks one year since Professor Kimberly Sonanstine taught her final class at Wallace College.

On October 5, 2021, officers escorted her from the Dothan campus to the Dale County Jail.

Her world crumbled and, in a gigantic fall from grace, she was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving her relations with an underage girl.

Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark sentenced Sonanstine on Tuesday afternoon to three years in an Alabama prison followed by five years’ probation.

She pleaded guilty last month.

Sonanstine, a wife and mother, taught biology at that Dothan school.

She can no longer teach and must register as a sex offender.

The victim did not attend Wallace.

Sonanstine must serve every year in the 3 year sentence.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
Suspect fled jewelry store with several diamonds
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink
Dothan ice rink begins installation

Latest News

theft
Jewelry Store Theft
Dothan man arrested for kidnapping
Dothan man arrested for kidnapping
two
Two arrested in double murder
Water World Water Tank
Water World tank nominated as one of America’s best