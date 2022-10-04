Supreme court to hear oral arguments on Alabama’s voting district lines Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments around Alabama’s proposed voting district lines. It has been nearly a year in the making.

Lawmakers voted on new districts a year ago. This happens every 10 years when we take a new census.

Advocates say these proposed lines are racially gerrymandered meaning they believe the district lines limit the voting powers of people of color. A panel of three federal judges in Alabama ruled this new map unconstitutional which pushed the matter to the Supreme Court.

Today, lawyers will present their oral argument to the Supreme Court. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) representatives say they should hear back by next summer.

If they agree that the map is unconstitutional, lawmakers will have to go back to the drawing board and the process to redraw voting district lines will start all over.

ACLU of Alabama’s Executive Director Jataune Bosby Gilchrist says the long process is well worth it to make the vote equal.

“A significant amount of individuals in the state feel like they have not been represented at a congressional level,” said Gilchrist. “That’s what it’s about these are those kitchen table issues. how am I going to ensure our schools are good, how am going to ensure that we’re going to get the right resources for our public transportation or roads.”

Meanwhile, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl says this isn’t a racial issue.

“Lines should be drawn not based on race but based on community,” said Wahl. “And people’s individuality and never look at a people group based on the color of their skin.”

They will present their arguments later this morning. They will stream a press conference here.

