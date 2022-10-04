Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine, at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.(Scott Heppell | AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made public.

Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed to the AP he will go to Switzerland for the announcement, but he declined to confirm details of the project.

The addition of Ukraine to the European bid was first reported by British newspaper The Times of London.

Ukraine co-hosted the 2012 European Championship in four cities, including Donetsk and Kharkiv. Those cities have been under occupation or bombardment since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

___

Azzoni reported from Madrid.

___

