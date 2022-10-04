Smiths Station man sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

A Smiths Station man is behind bars for sexual exploitation of two children.
A Smiths Station man is behind bars for sexual exploitation of two children.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station man is behind bars for sexual exploitation of two children.

33-year-old Brandon Thomas Hart was sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexually exploiting two children.

According to Hart’s plea agreement and other court records, an investigation began in September 2020 - when law enforcement in Dallas, Texas became aware of sexually explicit images. Officials say the images that appeared to include minors and were being shared through a messaging app called Kik.

FBI agents in Texas were able to trace the origin of the messages back to Smiths Station and Hart was identified as a potential suspect. Further investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI confirmed Hart as a suspect.

In his plea agreement, Hart specifically admitted to inducing two minors under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for him to photograph. Hart also admitted that he recorded explicit images of the two minors while they were not conscious and distributed the images online using Kik.

On June 29, 2022, Hart pleaded guilty to the charges.

On September 30, Hart received the 38-year sentence. Following his prison sentence, Hart will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
Suspect fled jewelry store with several diamonds
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink
Dothan ice rink begins installation

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
News 4 This Morning is celebrating producer Sean Sporman as he proposed to his longtime...
News 4 Morning Producer Gets Engaged!
SCOTUS to hear arguments on Alabama voting districts
Supreme court to hear oral arguments on Alabama’s voting district lines Tuesday
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge